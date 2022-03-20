Agriculture is key for development, stability of country: DG Murad Ali

The field staff of agriculture has an important role to play in the development and stability of the agriculture sector. This was expressed by Murad Ali Khan, Director General, Department of Agriculture, Marginal Area while talking to media men here on Saturday. DG Agriculture and District Director Agriculture Departments Bajaur and Agriculture Officer Subhanuddin inspected various plots inside Khar Circle and checked vegetable plots, orchards and wheat plots and declared them satisfactory. The development and prosperity of the farmers is the first priority of the present government, said Murad Ali Khan. After the amalgamation of the tribal districts, significant success and popularity was seen in agriculture, which seems to be moving the present provincial government towards the development of the tribal districts on priority basis, he added.













