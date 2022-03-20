Urwa replaces Sana Javed for Rang Rasiya

Fashion brand Rang Rasiya removed actress Sana Javed from their upcoming Eid campaign. Fans are happy to see Parizaad star Urwa Hocane replace the controversial actress.

Actress and model Sana Javed is under public scrutiny. The Aye Musht-e-Khaak star is the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. Recently, several makeup artists, including models came forward with allegations of mistreatment. According to people, Sana has an attitude problem.

Things are going bad for the actress as various brands are distancing themselves from Sana Javed. Before things fell apart, Sana was set to dazzle fans in fashion brand Rang Rasiya’s upcoming Eid campaign.

The fashion brand made a public announcement as they are replacing Sana Javed after recent controversies. In fact, this is the infamous campaign in which Sana called Manal Saleem a “2 Takay Ki Model.” The only question now, is who will be Sana’s replacement.

“We can’t wait to share the new face of our Eid campaign with all of you!” Rang Rasiya took to Instagram to tease fans but we already know who that is. “This starlet embodies classical charm, is the epitome of grace and has a heart of gold, which makes her the perfect fit for the alluring vision of Mishri Si Yaadain.” That’s right! Wearing a stunning amalgamation of soothing lilac and striking white on a base of pastel yellow, Urwa Hocane is the new face for Rang Rasiya’s Eid campaign.

Urwa Hocane is a multi-talented model and actress. The 29-year-old has been part of the showbiz industry for quite some time. She and her sister Mawra have become household names due to their beauty and acting skills. The Hocane sister even has their own fashion brand as well.