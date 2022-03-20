Reema Khan praises Imran Khan for serving humanity

Lollywood Star Reema Khan has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that God chose him to work on noble cause.

Reema Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was chosen to help the poor and destitute people. His act of working for poor showed that he had special of Almighty Allah upon him.

She expressed these words while talking to a private television channel on Thursday. The actress had taken part in a charity event held under the aegis of “Imran Khan Cancer Appeal” to raise funds for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH).

The film star said Shaukat Khanum was not for personal gains, it was to serve the humanity, pointing out that they should keep supporting this good cause till they breathe their last.

She also said that SKMCH is a credible institution and was an example of PM Khan’s desire to serve humanity. Every single one of them, she said, should be a part of it and play role in its development for the rest of their lives.

She started that it was a great honour for her to be associated with this great organisation as a brand ambassador for breast cancer awareness for the last 18 years.