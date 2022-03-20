Bilal Saeed and Aima come together for PUBG anthem

Singers Bilal Saeed and Aima Baig have joined hands for a Pakistan exclusive PUBG song, ‘Game Strong Hai’, for the fourth anniversary of the game.

As announced by the artists on their social media accounts, a Pakistan exclusive new song for PUBG mobile, ‘Game Strong Hai’, will drop on Sunday, March 20, for the fourth ‘birthday party’ of the mobile game sensation.

The new track has been written and composed by the super talented artist, Saeed himself. He teased a vibrant poster with Aima Baig on his Instagram handle, captioned with “Stay tuned for a brand-new song of PUBG MOBILE” on the fourth anniversary.

The ‘Do Bol’ singer shared the poster as well on the photo and video sharing site on Friday, the ‘brand-new song is worth waiting for’ was written along.

A 16-second teaser clip shared on the YouTube channel of ‘PUBG Mobile Pakistan’, offers an upbeat tune, set on a catchy backdrop. It glimpsed the two artists along with live-action players, as they grooved to the peppy number.

The official music video for ‘Game Strong Hai’ will be out today (Sunday) until then enjoy the teaser.