Sarah and Falak Shabir serve major couple goals at the former’s sister’s nikah

The celebrity sister duo Sarah Khan and Noor Khan’s sister Aisha Khan recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with some close friends and family.

Brother-in-law Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan are serving us with some major couple goals during the Nikkah event of their baby sister.

Sarah Khan is a phenomenal actress in the Pakistani drama industry. She and her sister, Noor Zafar Khan, are considered to be the next big stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry. The beautiful actress is making great strides in showbiz, delivering brilliant performances in hit drama serials. Sarah Khan tied the knot in July 2020 with the vocal powerhouse Falak Shabir in an intimate ceremony. The couple recently welcomed their first baby daughter Alyana Falak. Their strong love and passion for each other exude solid couple goals. The Yaadan crooner is not only heroic on-screen but also an ideal off-screen for his wife and daughter.

Recently Sarah and Noor’s sister Aisha Nikkah ceremony happened. The sisters took to their Instagram accounts and shared some of the glimpses of this intimate event. The gorgeous Laapata star is donning dazzling green bridal attire by Nilofer Shahid and Falak is looking dapper in gold kurta and trouser with a matching embroidered waistcoat by Humayun Alamgir. The couple is looking lovely together and we can’t stop swooning over their chemistry.

What do you think about these adorable pictures of Sarah and Falak?