‘Woh Kaun Hai?’ by Hadiqa stuns fans

Renowned singer Hadiqa Kiani has once again stunned her millions of fans by her melodious voice as she released her third single Who Kon Hai. This is the song from her upcoming album ‘Vasl’. Taking to Instagram, the singer announced her single song and expressed gratitude for the fans for their response. She wrote, “My new music video for ‘Woh Kon Hay’ is out now. I’m so grateful for the response we’ve seen on the first two singles of Vasl and I really hope you enjoy this one as well.” Her song Who Kaya Hay is originally featured as an OST in a television drama serial over two decades ago. The YouTube caption of the video unveils Kiani’s aim to explore the roots of her music and reproduce her original composition from the start of her career for the next general of local listeners. Interestingly, Khawar Kiani, the mother of the singer, penned down the lyrics of the latest rendition while Hassan Badshah arranged the music and Jovi films played the role of direction.













