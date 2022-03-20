Red-hot Rublev books semi-final clash with Fritz

INDIAN WELLS: In-form seventh seed Andrey Rublev powered into the Indian Wells ATP Masters semi-finals on Friday with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov. The 24-year-old, ranked seventh in the world, notched his 13th straight match win since Valentine’s Day — a hot streak that included back-to-back titles at Marseille and Dubai. He’ll try to keep the streak alive against American Taylor Fritz, who advanced to the last four for the second straight year with a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-1 victory over Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic. Rublev has reached the last four without dropping a set, but the 30-year Dimitrov, ranked 35th in the world, didn’t go down without a fight. The contenders for Saturday’s other semi-final have already been set, with 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, riding a 19-0 winning streak to start 2022, to face 18-year-old fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7/0), 5-7, 6-4 in a tempestuous Stadium Court tussle on Thursday, when Alcaraz beat defending champion Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-4, 6-3.













