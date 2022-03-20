Candy wants fan involvement as race to buy Chelsea heats up

LONDON: Nick Candy has vowed to involve Chelsea fans if the British property tycoon succeeds in his bid to buy the troubled Premier League club. Candy is believed to have submitted a bid of over £2 billion ($2.6 billion) for his boyhood team before Friday’s deadline and he promised to give fans a ‘golden share’ ownership stake. On a frantic day at Stamford Bridge, former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe also lodged a joint bid. Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family followed suit, while LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly’s consortium also made a confirmed bid. There are reported to be several other firm bids on the table, but Candy is a front runner.

Candy issued a lengthy statement in confirming the submission of his bid, vowing to write off the loan to Chelsea Pitch Owners to safeguard the Blues’ future at Stamford Bridge. The 49-year-old has promised a total renovation of the stadium, where his property expertise could come to the fore. Candy has teamed up with South Korean firms Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group in his Blue Football Consortium. Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government last week, after Downing Street claimed to have proved his links to Vladimir Putin.