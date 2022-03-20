Mawra Hocane, Mehwish and Mashal jump on the Beyonce bandwagon with viral challenge

TikTok dance trends became extremely popular during the Covid lockdown and it seems like the obsession with them isn’t dying down any time soon. The latest viral trend taking over the internet across the globe is Beyonce’s “Drop Challenge”. After taking over Hollywood, with the likes of Emmy-winning actor Kerry Washington taking a shot at it, the TikTok sensation has infiltrated our local entertainment industry as well. Actors Mawra Hocane, Mehwish Hayat and Mashal Khan have had a lot of fun trying their hands at the challenge and netizens are loving it!

Created by Beyonce based on the tune of her 2013 song, Yonce, The Drop Challenge sees people going about their normal daily activities-at work, home, out shopping, as creative as it can get-only to suddenly squat down while looking into the camera. It screams major main character energy as the participant literally drops everything and stares at the camera. Often, those around them are left shocked by the move.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star was spotted with her friends flaunting their killer dance moves. Deeming her take a fusion of “western swag” and “desi glam”, Hayat shared that the video took many retakes. Sharing it on her Instagram, she wrote that she’s been “meaning to do this trend for so long.”

Hocane also jumped on the Beyonce bandwagon. Taking to Instagram, she shared the video from a set where the Qissa Meherbano Ka star along with the crew drop to the beat. “We had to?!” read the caption of the post. She also took to her stories and shared how fun it was to shoot the video while at work.

Khan also shared her take on the trend. The Parizaad actor created mini clips of the Drop Challenge while performing it at different spaces on set, later sharing the video to Instagram. However, the video is now removed or archived. Hopefully, this is not where the trend ends its journey in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Hayat will be seen next in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.

Hocane was last seen in the much-lauded drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka co-starring Ahsan Khan, which unapologetically addressed marital rape and started conversations around it. Khan was last seen in the hit Ahmed Ali Akbar-starrer Parizaad.