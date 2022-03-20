Picture of Sanjay Dutt and Pervez Musharraf’s meet goes viral

After the Uri attack in 2016, relations between India and Pakistan changed considerably.

Even in the entertainment industry, Pakistani artists were banned from coming to India. It has been almost six years but the tension between the neighbouring countries still persists. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is making news for reportedly meeting former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai. The news caught on after a picture surfaced on the Internet in which Musharraf is seen sitting in a wheelchair while Sanju is pointing towards something. It’s not yet known how and when the two exactly met. But several reports stated that Sanjay Dutt and Musharraf met accidentally. Soon after the picture made its way to the Internet, several netizens had angry reactions on Sanju Baba’s meeting with the former Pak President. While one Twitter user went as far as calling Sanju ‘a terrorist’ again, another one wrote, ‘What the hell has a #Bollywood actor got to do with #MASTERMINDofKARGIL … ‘. A netizen tweeted, ‘Wondering if the security agencies know about what the whole meeting was all about Also #ArunachalPradesh Govt must remove him as state’s brand ambassador if not done yet’. Another one questioned, ‘Pakistan’s former military #dictator General #Musharraf hanging out with #SanjayDutt. Wonder what is going on?’