Ramsha flaunts ethereal charm in bridal wear

Sinf-e-Aahan star Ramsha Khan flaunts regal elegance in her latest bridal photoshoot for fashion designer Maha Wajahat Khan.

The young starlet steals the spotlight in a radiant pink bridal ensemble.

Ramsha Khan is an up and coming Pakistani TV actress who is quickly gaining a large fan following on social media. The talented actress has grown in popularity within a very short span of time in the showbiz industry. She made her debut in the coming-of-age film Thora Jee Le. Ramsha went on to work in several successful drama serials such as Mah-e-Tamaam Khud Parast, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, and Ishqiya.

Aside from acting, Ramsha is a very popular model. The Shehnai star has worked with various fashion brands. Recently, she did a bridal shoot for fashion designer Maha Wajahat Khan. The Sinf-e-Aahan star flaunts ethereal elegance and charm.

Wearing a pinkish mauve heavily embellished bridal attire, Ramsha looks breath-taking. The look is complete with gold and pink intricate kundan jewellery.

The gorgeous diva continues to make her mark as the loveable ‘Bakh’ in the hit drama serial Shehnai alongside actor Affan Waheed.

The two stars share amazing chemistry together that has made the drama such a hit among the audience. Currently, she is turning heads with her stellar performance as Parivesh Jaml on the hit drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

What do you think about Ramsha Khan’s recent bridal shoot for fashion designer Maha Wajahat Khan?