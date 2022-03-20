Opp threatens to stage sit-in if no-trust motion is delayed

The opposition parties on Saturday threatened the government that if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not tabled on Monday (March 21), they will stage a sit-in outside the National Assembly (NA).

“If this happens, I will convince all the opposition parties to stage a sit-in outside the NA. If the motion is not tabled on Monday, we will not disperse from outside the Parliament; we will see how you will hold the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) conference,” he said while addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal. He also said that if the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adopts “undemocratic” practices, the opposition would show resistance.

Bilawal Bhutto said the government was threatening lawmakers against voting in favor of the no-confidence motion. “But despite that, I want to congratulate the people of Pakistan that PM Imran Khan has lost the House’s majority this is a victory for Pakistanis,” he asserted.

Addressing Asad Qaiser, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that he should “come to his senses” and “not become a party to Prime Minister Imran Khan.” “Don’t let democracy derail, otherwise neither history nor the people of Pakistan would forgive you,” the opposition leader said, adding that if the speaker fails to put the House in order, “we will be compelled to stage a protest.”

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that before coming to power, Imran Khan used to stand atop a container and make tall claims about destroying the opposition, but now he has understood that the no-confidence motion to oust him from the office will be successful. “Although the PM accused us [the opposition] of taking a bribe, the government’s allies are testifying that we did not take a single penny from anyone,” he said.

The opposition leader stated that the attack on Sindh House was not only about the integrity of Sindh but it was an assault on Pakistan, adding that in a bid to preserve democracy in the country, the opposition had to swallow a bitter pill and tolerate a lot of things.

Adding to Shehbaz Sharif comment, Akhtar Mengal said that the attack on the Sindh House was indeed a regrettable incident. He said that it was surprising how such incidents could take place in a high-security area like the federal capital’s Red Zone.

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman said the opposition would be standing by the truth as he predicted that their aim to oust the incumbent prime minister was near. But he regretted the abusive language some public office holders and government lawmakers used against the opposition and disgruntled PTI MPs. “We have neither taught the nation the politics of abuse nor our party workers,” a charged PDM chief lashed out at PM Imran Khan.

Hours after the press conference, the joint opposition issued a press statement wherein it assured that Pakistan’s internal political situation and political turmoil will not be allowed to affect in any way the 48th meeting of the OIC foreign ministers.

In the statement, the opposition said it would warmly welcome the foreign ministers, delegates and other dignitaries of the Islamic world to Pakistan. “The arrival of distinguished guests is a source of joy and pride for us, and said that they look forward to welcoming the esteemed guests,” the statement read.

They appreciated their spirit and determination that they were coming to Islamabad to deliberate upon the important issues facing the Islamic world, including Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

Representing the people of Pakistan, the united opposition assured that the whole of Pakistan would warmly welcome the participants on their arrival. During their stay in Islamabad, a conducive atmosphere in accordance with the traditional spirit of hospitality, respect and zeal would be ensured, they said.

They pointed out that to welcome the guests of OIC, the united opposition has changed the dates of the long march and has directed its workers to not to come to Islamabad before March 25.