Kareena dazzles as showstopper for Gaurav Gupta at Lakme Fashion Week

Fridays are for fabulous and fierce flashbacks. The kind that reminds us of the diva that lies in us and makes us want to journey back to an eventful day. And, with FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week almost around the corner, we bring you one of the viral looks from 2021’s ‘Phygital’ show featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as the showstopper who walked as the show-stopper for a highly deft designer, Gaurav Gupta who closet the event. The only kind of blast from the past we’d love to store in our minds.

The 41-year-old stepped her foot on the runway to prove that anything she touches turns into a glamour-oozing show. The custom-made gown came with no straps and was soaked wholly with shimmery details. Looking as gracious as a doll as ever, Bebo’s partially body-hugging ensemble was designed with fabric picked up from landfills and the ocean. All recycled gloriously and beautifully, gave birth to a sustainable party ensemble. The mother-of-two’s dress bore a dramatic ruffled-like detail close to the neckline, meticulously done embroidery, bugle beads, zardosi details marking its stand-out and highlight-worthy territory.

When you’re confident that your ensemble can do it all, say magic like no other, forget that accessories exist. Just hit the highest note of shine with gold glittery eyelids, kohl to add definition to your eyes, mascara to give a stand-out push to your eyelashes, contour your cheekbones and go bold with a plum-hued lipstick, and swipe on a highlighter for a lustrous finish. And for your hairdo, follow the starlet’s footsteps, keep it sleek and knotted into a bun.