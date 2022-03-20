Follow constitutional process on no-confidence motion: SC

The Supreme Court on Saturday issued notices to the political parties on SCBAP petition regarding restraining political parties from holding public meetings in the capital before voting on the no-confidence motion.

The court issued notices to PTI, PML-N, PPP and JUI as parties in the case and directed them to assist the court through their lawyers.

A two-member special bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the petition filed by the SCBAP. SCBAP President Ahsan Bhoon on Thursday had filed the petition regarding restraining political parties from holding public meetings in Islamabad.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP said, “We will also direct the opposition parties to abide by the law.” He remarked that the court will ensure the protection of the national institutions.

The CJP asked the attorney general if he wants the court’s opinion about Article 63-A? He directed him to file the reference so that the bench could hear it along with the petition. At this, the attorney general said the political process should be followed according to the constitution and nobody should adopt the path of violence. He requested the court to hear the presidential reference apart from the case as it is not related to the SCBA case. “We respect the Parliament and the parliamentarians,” the CJP said, adding that no party will be allowed to use the court’s platform to worsen the ongoing political situation in the country. “The court will answer legal questions according to the Constitution,” he added.

Referring to the attack on the Sindh House, the CJP observed that the property of the federal unit was damaged. At this, SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon said, “The attack on the Sindh House is an attack on the federal unit.”

During the proceedings, Justice Munib Akhtar stated that the court’s intervention will not be meant for paralyzing the political process, adding that they will implement the constitution for discipline. As per Article 95 of the Constitution, the speaker will have to conduct a debate on the no-trust motion in the National Assembly ahead of voting on it, stated the judge.

Meanwhile, the apex court issued notices to the ruling PTI, PPP, PML-N and JUI-F in this regard and adjourned the hearing till Monday 1pm.

Following the hearing, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan met with PM Imran Khan and briefed him about the proceeding.

Referring to the attack on the Sindh House, the attorney general suggested the prime minister to direct the party workers as PTI chairman that these types of incidents should not be repeated in future. On the occasion, the prime minister directed that the court orders should be implemented in letter and spirit.

In its petition, the SCBA had said that all the parties must be restrained from acting against the Constitution of the country. It said that both sides had expressed their intentions to gather, and protest at a mass scale in Islamabad in the wake of the vote of no-confidence against the premier and feared that the gatherings may turn violent.