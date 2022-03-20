PTI issues show-cause notices to 13 disgruntled lawmakers

The ruling PTI Saturday issued show-cause notices to 14 dissident lawmakers for allegedly allying with the opposition a day after the party decided to move against the members ahead of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, the dissident lawmakers have been given seven days to present themselves before PM Imran Khan. The notices have been issued to the following MNAs: Noor Alam Khan (NA-27 Peshawar-I); Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla (NA-98 Bhakkar-II); Nawab Sher Waseer (NA-102 Faisalabad-II); Raja Riaz Ahmed (NA-110 Faisalabad-X); Ahmed Hussain Deharr (NA-154 Multan-I); Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon (NA-159 Multan-VI); Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo (NA-166 Bahawalnagar-I); Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan (NA-185 Muzaffargarh-V); Aamir Talal Gopang (NA-186 Muzaffargarh-VI); Khawja Sheraz Mehmood (NA-189 D.G.Khan-I); Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari (NA-195 Rajanpur-III); Wajiha Qamar; Nuzhat Pathan and Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

The notice mentions that the interviews given to the media outlets by these members show that they have left PTI and therefore they are directed to present themselves before the party chairman. “It is learnt via large scale broadcast videos circulated on different forums of media that you have left the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and joined the Opposition parties, who have brought a motion of vote of no-confidence against the honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, dated March 08, 2022,” the notice issued to Afzal Khan Dhandla read.

It further noted that the dissident lawmaker has neither denied the content of his interview nor has he issued any rebuttal to this “act of defection” and “your interviews contain a clear intent of leaving the membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.” “Now, therefore, you are served with this show-cause notice in term of Article 63-A Sub Article 1(b) proviso which read as under:

“Provided that before making such declaration, the party head shall provide such member with an opportunity to show cause as to why such declaration may not be made against him.”

“You are allowed to have an opportunity of hearing before the Head of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly and explain as to why a declaration may not be issued against you, for getting you de-seated from membership of the National Assembly of Pakistan, in compliance of the constitutional provisions,” the notice read.

It further mentioned that the lawmaker may give a reply to this show cause notice and have a personal hearing before Imran Khan on or before 2pm on March 26, 2022 (Saturday).

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that we still request people to return as “doors to repentance are open.” “Imran Khan will not be blackmailed in this situation,” he said, adding those lawmakers who do not want to give a vote in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan can resign from their seats.