PPP announces no-trust move to oust KP govt

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Najmudddin Khan on Saturday announced that the opposition has decided to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in KP through a no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference at Lowari House, Najmuddin, who recently became the PPP provincial president, said the opposition parties — JUI-F, ANP, PPP — in the province were on a single page against the PTI government. The PPP leader claimed that at least 45 MPAs from the PTI were in contact with the opposition parties, including the PPP.

The decision to submit a no-trust motion against the KP government came weeks after the submission of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the joint opposition. The opposition parties had sought the ouster of PM Imran Khan on March 8, accusing him of “mismanaging the economy and poor governance”.

After submitting the no-confidence motion in the NA Secretariat, the opposition has been trying to woo PTI allies into supporting its no-trust move, while the government has ramped up the efforts of retaining its allies.

The government also announced a ‘massive million man march’ at D-Chowk in a bid to intimidate its lawmakers who have switched their loyalties ahead of the no-trust vote likely to take place in the last week of March.

On Saturday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while expressing optimism over return of the dissident lawmakers to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said the government was going nowhere and would complete its five year constitutional term. “The politics of Pakistan is incomplete without Prime Minister Imran Khan and likewise, no government in Pakistan is complete without the Tehreek-e-Insaf,” he said while talking to the media flanked with Federal Minister for Power and Energy, Hammad Azhar.

PTI had issued notices to the “sell-outs”, Fawad said adding that the ‘door for atonement’ was still opened as seven days had been given to them for returning to the party’s fold.

Referring to a phone call from family member of one of the dissidents, he said the brother of a lawmaker had told him that the whole family was embarrassed over the act of their sibling. He also sought the government’s help for release of his brother from the Sindh House, the minister added.

Every parliamentarian would be able to take independent political decision ahead of the no-trust motion, he said adding, all-out efforts would be made to ensure release of the lawmakers imprisoned at the Sindh House under the Sindh Police watch. He said the matters with the ally parties would be resolved soon. There was no threat to the government in the past and it was not going anywhere now as everything including political chess board, its moves and future politics belonged to the PTI.