Govt warns opp against blocking OIC moot

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed came down hard on joint opposition for threatening to block the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference, scheduled to commence in Islamabad from March 22.

Qureshi also hoped that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari won’t become a tool to fulfill the Indian agenda of sabotaging the crucial meeting.

Earlier today, Bilawal, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had threatened to block the moot if the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan was delayed by the National Assembly speaker.

Talking to a private television channel soon after the hard-hitting presser, Qureshi said it appeared Bilawal had issued his statement out of ‘naivety and worry’ and should review his statement. He further said that Fazlur Rehman had earlier announced postponing the PDM long march in view of the moot, while on the other hand, they [PPP] are preparing to organise a sit-in.

Qureshi went on to advise the “seniors” of Bilawal’s party to let him know that this was not a matter of the government but of the state and national integrity.

According to him, opposition shouldn’t be worried about the success of the no-trust move if they have the required numbers. He added if that was the case, opposition leaders should have looked confident and not the other way around.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister said, “If they [opposition] have the required numbers, then we should be the ones looking worried, but instead they looked worried.” The veteran politician made it clear that the government wanted to face the no-confidence motion in a political and democratic manner.

“We don’t want a collision at any costs and will not restrain any lawmaker [from exercising their right to vote for the no-trust move]. Every lawmaker has the right to exercise this right as per their conscious.” He added, “We will try to talk to any disgruntled members of the party but we won’t force anything on them because we don’t want to create a scene.”

Qureshi noted that the no-trust move was being presented now while the OIC moot had already been scheduled. He also said that now when the foreign ministers and other guests have started arriving in the federal capital to attend the moot, the opposition was hurling threats. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid dared the opposition to try and block the international-level conference. Talking to a private TV channel, the minister termed the conference a matter of national security. “Those due to attend the conference are our guests and Pakistan Army has taken up the task of providing security to them,” he maintained.

He further stated that the government will ‘take care’ of the opposition with ease and no one can dare create an obstacle in the way of the meeting.

Rashid further said the opposition was losing the game and stood exposed before the masses.