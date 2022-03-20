Govt to face no confidence motion with dignity: FM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the government would face the no confidence motion in a dignified manner and no member of the National Assembly would be stopped from voting.

In a statement, he said the government would not compel anybody but would remind the members of National Assembly about their mandate and would face the no confidence motion in a political, democratic and legal manner.

He said the resolution of no confidence motion had been admitted in the National Assembly.

He said in the 47th session of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation it was decided to hold the 48th session in Pakistan, adding, letters had been sent to the foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and dignitaries would start arriving from Sunday.

He said he wanted to tell the nation that India was trying to sabotage the conference and expressed the hope that chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not become part of the agenda of India.

He said Bilawal had become worried, adding, the meeting of OIC was not an event of the government but of state of Pakistan.

The number of members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was complete in the National Assembly and the Speaker National Assembly would determine the date for the tabling of no confidence motion, he added. He said opposition was a grouping of people with different interests and they had come together to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition alliance was not united and was just formed for a negative activity, he remarked.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League(N) had internal differences and the party members had different views on the issue of no confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the upcoming two-day 48th meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad has assumed huge significance in the backdrop of varying issues faced by the Muslim Ummah.

The foreign minister was addressing a launching ceremony of the official anthem of 48th meeting of the OIC-CFM. Earlier, he launched the anthem along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The OIC-CFM anthem is jointly released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The anthem was sung and recreated by renowned vocalist Ali Zafar and produced by Tasawar ul Karim Baig.

The foreign minister said that it was an honour for Pakistan to host the OIC-CFM meeting on March 22-23, within a period of few months after the successful hosting of an extraordinary meeting of the OIC-CFM last year.

He said the OIC officials would keep arriving on March 21. “The two-day session is a significant one as it is being held at an important phase when the Ummah is confronted with a host of issues,” he said, citing the Palestine issue and Kashmir issue, the latter had assumed significance after India’s unilateral and illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019.

Qureshi referring to the recent UN’s adoption of OIC-backed resolution on Islamophobia, said that when the whole Ummah was united on any issue, the result had always been very fruitful. The whole world agreed to combat this issue and dedicated March 15 as a day to highlight it every year.

The foreign minister further said that foreign ministers from the member states of the OIC would also deliberate over the Afghan issue as the country was facing serious humanitarian and economic crises.

Other global challenges like economic contraction and its fallout, and climate change, etc. would also come under consideration, he added.

The foreign minister further said that more than 100 resolutions would be considered during the two-day session. He expressed the confidence that the member states would develop consensus and a comprehensive way forward after their consultation to address all the issues.

Qureshi said during the extraordinary session of OIC-CFM, Pakistan had highlighted the situation in Afghanistan, and in the upcoming meeting, it would highlight the Kashmir issue once again, urging the world that it could no longer neglect the grave situation there.

He said the OIC-CFM would hold deliberations to fully utilize the available resources for the unity, progress and prosperity of the Ummah.

He said the OIC-CFM meeting would be a unique occasion for the whole nation as it would coincide with Pakistan’s Day celebrations.

Qureshi further informed that they had invited the worthy guests to attend Pakistan’s Day parade and witness the professional capability of Pakistan armed forces and the traditional floats of all the provinces, reflecting the national unity.

He also expressed gratitude to the information minister and efforts of the ministry and its cooperation.

He expressed that the anthem had revived the old memories and sentiments of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the anthem was authored by eminent poet Jameel-ud-din Aali over the old theme of OIC and composed with the help of the latest technology. The anthem signified theme of the unity among the Muslim Ummah and was influenced with the verses of the Holy Quran.