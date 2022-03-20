Robbers shoot dead teen in Karachi over resistance

A teenager was shot dead in the port city’s Sher Shah area for resisting dacoits, a private TV channel reported Saturday, as the metropolis witnesses a surge in criminal cases in recent days. The 16-year-old boy, identified as Deen Mohammad, worked at a warehouse in the area’s Urdu Bazar, where the robbers entered Friday night. They forcefully took the boy’s mobile phone and cash, but did not stop there and started stealing the material from the warehouse. At this, the boy tried to convince them to stop as if the material was stolen, the warehouse owner would suspect him of being involved in the theft. However, the dacoits did not listen to him and upon resistance, shot him in the stomach. The 16-year-old was severely injured and succumbed to his wounds upon arrival at the hospital. Mohammad’s father, who was disheartened due to his son’s untimely death, said keeping in view the current situation, he had no hope of the killers being caught. CCTV footage of the incident showed that the dacoits entered the warehouse on foot and left in the same way after robbing the place.













