Timely steps netting current account deficit: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government’s timely actions to contain the current account deficit bore fruits as the monthly deficit shrank to the lowest figures of $0.5 billion in February, during the current fiscal year. In a tweet, the prime minister further said that country’s exports had been close to all-time high with imports nosediving by 21 percent. “Timely actions to contain current account deficit bear fruit. Deficit shrank to only $0.5bn in Feb,$2bn lower than in Jan & lowest monthly deficit so far this fiscal yr (year). Exports close to all-time high & imports down 21% from their peak & strong growth in large scale manufacturing,” he posted on his Twitter handle.













