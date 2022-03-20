Punjab to have five new police stations

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, AIG Development has issued notifications about the names and boundaries of five new police stations in four districts of Punjab, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Chiniot and Vehari. Construction and resource allocation work will begin. The sub-committee on Law and Order of the Punjab Cabinet had approved setting up of five new police stations in the province, after which AIG Development, on the direction of IG Punjab, issued notifications and copies of them has been sent to the concerned RPOs, CPOs, and other government agencies. A spokesman for the Punjab Police said that the new police station in Rawalpindi would be named Chakri and its boundaries would include the population of Chakri and adjoining areas.

The name of the new police station in Faisalabad is Roshanwala and its boundaries will consist of 23 villages of Djikot and adjoining areas. Two new police stations have been approved in Vehari. The first police station is called Garha Mor and its boundaries will consist of 30 villages and adjoining areas. Vehari’s second new police station is called Ada Jhal Sial and will cover 35 villages and adjoining areas. The new police station approved in Chiniot is called Kot Wasana and will cover 35 villages and adjoining areas.

Special attention is being paid for welfare of women personal: DIG Training Punjab Rao Abdul Karim has said that according to the vision of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, special attention is being paid to the training and welfare of women personnel. DIG Training Punjab Rao Abdul Lakrim said that the number of female officers and officials in Punjab Police is being increased and women have equal opportunities to serve the country and nation alongside men. DIG Training said that the women of Punjab Police are second to none in ensuring the security of the country and the nation and they may face all sorts of situations while on duty.

Addressing the passing out parade, Commandant Police Training College Lahore DIG Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman said that the 13th Lady Recruit Course was attended by lady police personnel from 11 districts including DG Khan, Layyah and Muzaffargarh and 681 female police personnel have passed the course successfully, most of whom are graduates and master degree holders. He said that the lady personnel have been provided advanced professional training for a period of 39 weeks. Regarding the details of the recruitment course, he said that during the course, the lady personnel were provided practical training in arms handling and all the skills required for field duty.

Training has also been imparted to them for dealing with any difficult situation.The Commandant Police Training College, Lahore said that besides training lady personnel of courses on computer, ethics and character building have also been conducted. On this occasion, DIG Training Punjab awarded shields and cash prizes to the best performing female officers during the course. Mumtaz Ghulam Rasool of Lodhran police won first position in All Round while first position in Law. Similarly, Ayesha Bibi of Multan Police won first position in both Fire and Parade.