E&T launches integrated motor vehicle registration center

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department Islamabad on Saturday launched an “Integrated Motor Vehicle Registration Center” for vehicle registration to facilitate the citizens.

Talking to media after inauguration of the center Director E&T Muhammad Bilal Azam said that one window operation center has been inaugurated for registration of new vehicles.

“Now vehicles can be registered here on a computerized token system. Soon number plate system is also being introduced,” he explained, adding that it will be an electric chip which will use RFID through which all the details of the vehicle will be displayed on the computer.

“Highways and Safe City cameras will be monitored with full details to reduce terrorism and other crimes,” he hoped.

On the occasion, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Amir Ali Ahmed appreciated the efforts made by the E & T department. He said to maximum facilitate the citizens should be the top priority of this department.

“The use of technology is also proving to be helpful in prevention of car theft and crime,” he said adding that the ICT administration was making its best to get as much help as it could be to lower the crime ratio in the city

“In each case, the computerized system has led to a lot of checks, which is why a large number of stolen vehicles are being seized,” he explained, adding that the excise department has so far seized more than 250 vehicles and handed them over to the owners.

“In the last few days, 24 vehicles have been seized, these vehicles are being handed over to the owners, excise tax collection is also on record, tax collection is increasing every year due to online tax collection,” he recalled.

Bedsides Commissioner ICT and Director E&T, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, Magistrates Muhammad Yameen, Malik Umar Awan and E&T officers were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the E&T department also had started a mobile vehicle registration center to facilitate its citizens. Under this facility people would be able to pay token taxes, transfer their vehicles, and get them registered through the mobile van center that will be located at major avenues in the city throughout the day.

People are often concerned about visiting the office where they have to stand in long queues and wait for hours to get their vehicles registered or transferred, or for the token taxes to be paid. To mend these concerns, the ICT administration through its under controlled department, E&T announced a new facility

Besides this, the public has been advised to book an appointment at the station in advance by calling 051-90395386 or 051-2775386.