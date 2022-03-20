PTI enjoys public, parliamentary support in KP: CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government enjoyed public and parliamentary support in the province and no-confidence motion of the opposition would be defeated. In a reaction to the statement of opposition regarding no-confidence motion against the government, the chief minister said that PTI was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The chief minister said that the popularity of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan has increased manifold.













