Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem, shot by police

A Palestinian assailant stabbed an Israeli passer-by in Jerusalem on Saturday before being shot and wounded by Israeli police, the police said. The attack took place in west Jerusalem, near the boundary with the city’s eastern sector. “Jerusalem police officers… opened fire to neutralise the suspect,” the police said in a statement. The Magen David Adom emergency services said the Israeli, in his mid-30s, was lightly injured. Its spokesman Zaki Heller said the assailant was a Palestinian man who was about 20 years old and was evacuated “in serious condition”. Police were seen collecting bloodied clothing from the assailant. Clashes erupt frequently in Jerusalem, a city at the heart of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Earlier this month, Israeli police shot dead two Palestinian assailants who stabbed officers in two separate incidents in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move not recognised by the most of the international community. Palestinians claim the area as the capital of their future state.













