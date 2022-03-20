Sindh House Attacked

Breaching barriers. Jumping walls. Pounding down doors. What went down in Sindh House on Friday can well resonate with a compellingly written action sequence straight out of a Lollywood script but seeing such a vile trampling of democratic decorum at the heart of the Pakistani government is horrifying. The discomforting sight of protestors carrying lotas to register their disgust against the said dissidents might have drawn a laugh or two but under no circumstances could the mob be in the right when unleashing a wave of terror against a state-building.

That Islamabad Police, despite its immense pride in being “The Police for The People,” conveniently looked the other way when the “protestors” started making inroads into the Red Zone, is a depressing reflection of the state of duty in this beloved country of ours.

When those who don the national uniform, setting their sights on its defence against all threats–local and domestic–shirk away from their responsibilities in the name of the good old fear of the danda, what then is left to comment about the lemmings whose sole mandate remains the need to polish the leaders’ apples. The ruling party might have had considerable success in conditioning its fan base about how truths are big lies and vice versa, but making a grand spectacle of the emotional card cannot convince a 227 million-strong nation to harp on the old tune.

It should be repeated once, twice and all the times necessary to send the message across the room that there always exists a proper channel to air one’s grievances. The party leaders who had stepped into the arena to pick a bone with their former handshakers would have been better off working on legislation against the menace of horse-trading. Quite a sticky wicket to play on since their own party has earned a notoriety for overlooking heated banters and joining heads with whomsoever deemed necessary for the power games.

All ramblings over morals and political accountability could enjoy the ride to hell but now that the tables have turned, the government is busy throwing the rule of law to the wind. Amid talks of filibustering inside and threats to blow up the road that leads to the room, reading the handwriting on the wall has become incredibly hard. Let’s just hope that all parties are able to grapple with the circus ahead before the flamethrowers volte-face and hit at their roots instead. *