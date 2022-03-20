The Reality of PM Khan

Dear Imran Khan supporters, you might not like reading this, but please try to understand that your leader was more interested in becoming Prime Minister than you. He fooled you; constantly lied to you; emotionally instigated you and kept injecting hate in you. Despite not knowing how to run a country, he repeatedly told you how he knew everything. During his term, he harped to the tune of “Chor. Chor,” all the while protecting the Chor within; all the while knowing the dark secrets of those around him!

Imran has never been sincere to any of the causes he claimed to have embarked upon because he did not have any cause. His only cause was to become Prime Minister, for which he went to the extent of marrying a woman thought to bring some good omens. He did all of this just to get behind the power seat. He tried to become a hero of the Islamic block but was never truly able to consolidate it. A man with extreme double standards. He tried to use the anti-US narrative after which the US very conveniently discarded Pakistan. Under Imran’s leadership, we lost Kashmir. Obviously, hanging a clock in front of Serena Hotel in Islamabad or renaming the Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway is not enough to win the fight. Unfortunately, not a single UN session has been called to deliberate the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan needs mature parties who know how to handle any and all political crises.

The PM collected turncoats and hailed them heroes in front of his supporters; sidelining people like Justice Wajih, Akbar S Babar and Hamid Khan–known for helping him throughout the journey. He never thought of them because he doesn’t think beyond himself. Anybody can deliver an emotional speech, but Imran has played with the emotions of the people of this country, those who trusted him to provide them with Naya Pakistan. He sold his soul, which I doubt he ever had, to the same people who he now calls jaanwars. What a mighty fight to get to the PM’s chair!

Imran Khan is a narcissist. He has been winning support by portraying himself as a messiah to the overseas Pakistanis who know little to nothing about the functioning of the state. As the Prime Minister, he has always loved playing the blame game. He would blame the “mafia” for everything, but he himself kept protecting those mafia groups to hold onto his PM seat. He has categorically stated that he “does not require anything and has everything.” Why does he not consider resigning then, since he has lost his numbers? Because he doesn’t want to leave. In Imran’s world, he would enjoy the luxuries of another term and the farce of confidence will soar through.

Years of political polarisation in Pakistan has made the need for an overdue sense of political maturity all the more crucial. This alone can bring Pakistan out of turmoil. In Imran’s book, everyone is corrupt except him and his players. He has used the National Accountability Bureau as a pawn in his personal vendettas against the opposition. Not a single case was expedited or concluded because there was nothing to present in court. He successfully created a narrative of abuse, slurs and riled up the masses on fake agendas for a progressive Pakistan and had everyone clapping for himself for being “outspoken.”

Pakistan needs mature parties who know how to handle any and all political crises. We need to build our nation again, one that can face crucial challenges like our sinking economy, our climate emergency, the endemic of gender discrimination; women’s rights, and minority rights.

While many might disagree, Imran Khan is all that is wrong with Pakistan today. He divided the people of this country for his own selfish reasons. Imran Khan cheated and made false promises to the youth of this country. He brought in people from the west who had no stakes in Pakistan and would leave this country the moment the PTI steps down. By fuelling so much hate for the opposition, it has become very difficult to accept that Imran Khan has failed. As our founder, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, “No power on earth can undo pakistan.”

These words have been used to instil a false sense of faith in Imran Khan who was not, and is not the hope for Pakistan- rather just an opportunist, who used an opportunity he had to come to power. Imran did not realise who the stakeholders were and thought he could do anything he pleases, but that was far from the truth. A truth he learnt the hard way by showing the world he is not fit to rule. With unconditional support from every government institution, Imran Khan still failed to deliver in a single area of positive enhancement. Why? Because his intentions were not right. It is not possible to not be able to deliver if one enjoys the support he does unless there is no will to deliver.

I have to confess that when Imran Khan came to power, somewhere in my heart, I also thought that he would bring a positive change, which would eventually benefit me too, as a Pakistani. I believed in the lie because of the valour and confidence with which it was told. But I realised over time, as did the rest of the country, that Imran’s intentions are not right and that’s why he has become the reason for his own downfall. He has no one else to blame but himself. The people of Pakistan have suffered at the hands of this man for 3.5 years in unbelievable conditions. Now is not the time to be biased (because you like Imran Khan). Now is the time to think from a political perspective and to see the destructive factors this man is trying to enable. Imran Khan has declared he is bringing people to fight people. He is instigating what could lead to very messy civilian riots. If he is so sure of his position, why doesn’t he resign, re-contest election and reclaim his seat? Because he knows he’s lost all the power. We welcome him to resign and sit in the opposition. Maybe then, he could learn a thing or two about diplomacy and politics.

He is fighting an already lost battle because he cannot let go of the premiership. He is not fighting for this country. Even if he wins the no-confidence motion, which is unlikely, he has lost the plot. What will he do? He should resign gracefully, but the man has no grace. He does not think before speaking; says unverified pieces of information on national television; accuses respected and seasoned people of wrongdoing without any evidence and the list goes on. His PR team has not slept in 3 years. It’s time for PTI supporters to think without a bias, to consider all that he had at his disposal and all he could have to bring the smallest speck of positive change.

In Punjab, he appointed the most incompetent person from his team as the chief minister of the biggest province of this country over a mere superstition! There were definitely more competent people to run Punjab but he knew he needed someone who would not cross him. Oh well! That is what you get for not choosing the right people!

Imran Khan never wanted to improve Pakistan or create those one million jobs or deliver on the housing dream. He was just in the game to possess the power. His success is measured by his “fan base” on social media and through overseas Pakistanis, which, I think, is a green signal in itself that it is time for Imran Khan to start packing his bags.

The writer is former MNA. He tweets @SyedMusaGillani.