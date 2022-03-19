Govt to face no confidence motion with dignity: FM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the government would face the no-confidence motion in a dignified manner and no member of the National Assembly would be stopped from voting.

In a statement, he said the government would not compel anybody but would remind the members of National Assembly about their mandate and would face the no-confidence motion in a political, democratic, and legal manner. He said the resolution of no-confidence motion had been admitted in the National Assembly.

He said in the 47th session of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation it was decided to hold the 48th session in Pakistan, adding, letters had been sent to the foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and dignitaries would start arriving from Sunday. He said he wanted to tell the nation that India was trying to sabotage the conference and expressed the hope that chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not become part of the agenda of India.

He said Bilawal had become worried, adding, the meeting of OIC was not an event of the government but of state of Pakistan. The number of members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was complete in the National Assembly and the Speaker National Assembly would determine the date for the tabling of no-confidence motion, he added.

He said opposition was a grouping of people with different interests and they had come together to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Opposition alliance was not united and was just formed for a negative activity, he remarked. The minister said Pakistan Muslim League(N) had internal differences and the party members had different views on the issue of no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.