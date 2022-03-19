Dog Marshal of Haripur win Dog Race in Chinar Sports Festival

ABBOTTABAD: Dog Marshall of Haripur Jatti Pind bagged the first position while Dog Kala Pond of Haripur bagged the second position on the second day of the Chinar Sports and Culture Festival being organized by the district administration and Regional Sports Officer here at Kunj ground on Saturday.

On the occasion, Additional SP Ishtiaq Khan distributed prizes. Athletes from all over the province participated.

Haripur’s Syra Mubasher lifted the first position by lifting 157kg stone while Haripur’s Sher Khan lifted 145kg and remained second while Faraz of Dhamtour Abbottabad lifted 140kg and remained at third position. On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah distributed prizes.

A rabbit and dog race was also held at Kunj Football Stadium on the second day of Chinar Sports Festival which continued with great fanfare. A large number of dogs and rabbits from all over Hazara participated in rabbit and dog races. The first position was won by Dog Kala Pond of Haripur while the second position dog of Shimla took second and Tamtor Khan’s dog won third position.