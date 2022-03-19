Tree plantation drive to benefit upcoming generations

MULTAN: Secretary Punjab Parliamentary, Raza Hussain Bukhari on Saturday said tree plantation drive would cause benefits for the upcoming generation.

While planting a tree at the Government High School Seet Pur here, he said the world was facing an environmental threat, adding, PM Imran Khan had taken good steps to turn the country green and beautiful.

He urged locals to feel their responsibility for planting trees as part of their duty.

It would not only save them from the impact of global warming but also enable them to cope with challenges that appeared from its lethal impacts.

He said PM’s vision of tree plantation was recognized and hailed across the globe even.