Woman offered 300 cows and 200 bulls as dowry

A man in South Sudan offered a woman dowry of 300 cows and 200 bulls to marry him, Gulf News reported. This dowry received by the bride, Ashul Waal, is record-breaking for the poverty-stricken country that has been a victim of civil wars.

Before Waal, a young bride, Nyalong was at the top of this list having received 100 cows and a six-cylinder car as dowry.

South Sudanese have several unique rituals and traditions including a dowry of several cows to finalise the marriage. They are still followed by major tribes like Dina and Neur.