OIC anthem projects theme of Ummah’s unity derived from Holy Quran: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Saturday said the official anthem of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being relaunched today had derived its theme of the unity of Ummah from the Holy Quran.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the anthem, he said it was being launched marking the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Written by renowned poet Jamiluddin Ali in 1974, Fawad said the anthem was declared the official anthem of the OIC during 1974 OIC Summit in Lahore.

He said its music had been compsed from Western classics as music had the universal language, adding, the latest technology was used in the anthem.

Famous singer Ali Zafar has sung the song produced by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.