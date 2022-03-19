Drama is being staged by opposition in Islamabad: Minister

PESHAWAR: A drama was being staged by the opposition in Islamabad and time has proved that what PM Imran Khan said is true regarding the opposition making several attempts to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday.

He termed what is being happened in Islamabad is a drama staged by the opposition only to get NRO.

He said the Prime Minister has started eradicating looters for the rights of the people and he (Imran Khan) fought a global epidemic like Corona. PTI workers, he said, were not going to be disturbed by the drama of the opposition.

Every PTI worker, he said, would stand with Imran Khan till the last drop of blood as Prime Minister Imran gave a thought to the nation. Imran Khan proved that Pakistan is an independent nation, he said, adding, “There are some people here who could not even win the seat of councilor but they got votes from Imran Khan’s ideology.

Those who dropped big names because of Imran Khan are blackmailing Imran Khan today, Kamran Khan Bangash said. “Those who lost in 2013 by fighting for tickets of other parties will win in 2018 with the bat and because of Imran Khan,” the KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan said.

He said, the people who are trying to go against the ideology, are actually going into the dustbin of history as Pakhtuns do not accept treason and people have clearly witnessed the tradition of looting was introduced from Sindh House.