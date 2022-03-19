Betraying legislators to lose respect in eyes of masses: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday the legislators betraying Prime Minister Imran Khan would lose respect in the eyes of the masses.

Talking informally to journalists here, he said that deceiving anyone was inappropriate. He said the attitude of dissident MNAs was causing anger among the people and the Sindh House incident was the outcome of that anger.

The minister said that the PTI MNAs sitting with the opposition could come back as the door of repentance was always open. “We do not say that these people must vote for Imran Khan, we only say that they should first resign, then go to their constituencies and contest elections and if they win then they would be free to vote for the person of their choice”, Fawad said.

He said it was not possible for the MNAs to win the election in the name of Imran Khan and on the ticket of PTI and then become turncoat and start selling their loyalties. “Our society and politics do not allow such actions”, he said. The minister said the Opposition wanted to blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan but that will not happen.

Fawad Hussain said that issues should be discussed as too much bitterness in politics would make it difficult to get along with each other in future. He said the PTI leadership did not want what happened yesterday in Sindh House. Stressing the need for reducing bitterness in the political arena, he said the opposition should refrain from horse trading and proceed accordingly keeping in view the constitution. He said that the PML-N and PPP had completed their five-year terms and the PTI government should also complete its constitutional tenure.

He said that Imran Khan could not be removed through the conspiracies, it was only the right of the masses to decide who should rule the country. He said that people have been kept locked in Sindh House, as calls were coming that they were not being allowed to come out. To a question, he said that the PTI would hold its own public meeting while the opposition would hold its own and there would be no clash.

He said that holding public meetings was fundamental right under the constitution. To a question, he said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser would convene National Assembly session and this question should be asked from him. Replying to another question, he said all national institutions were on the same page.