Dupont determined to enjoy France’s Six Nations crunch

Paris: France captain Antoine Dupont said Friday that while the stakes will be high as they try to clinch a first Six Nations title since 2010 against England, “we have to enjoy the moment.”

“Like all high-stakes matches, the higher the stakes, the longer the week before because there is a lot of excitement and desire to be on the field. But you also have to enjoy these last moments together,” the scrum-half and world player of the year told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s final-round clash at Stade de France.

If France loses, Ireland could still pip them to the title. If they win, they will clinch a 10th French Grand Slam.

“I think we all play this sport to live these emotions, these moments, and to win titles. We know that when we win a trophy, we put our name, along with the team we are part of, on a line that goes beyond us, that started well before us,” he said.

“We are well aware of that, but I want to write our history.”

“We have to enjoy the moment without letting ourselves be overwhelmed by the stakes,” he said.

Dupont will line up in a team that also includes Anthony Jelonch at flanker. The pair started their careers together as teenagers at the Auch club in southwest France.

Dupont said that when they were 16 they never imagined playing together for France.

“Obviously not,” he said. “It’s hard to predict these things, but you can see how far we’ve come. And to be in this French team today with players and friends that we have known for a long time, it is a chance that we must take advantage of.”

“We know what is at stake but this is now our third Six Nations together.”

Dupont said he was ready if England opted to play a kicking game on Saturday.

“We wouldn’t be very surprised if they use the boot a lot, almost all their backline are very good kickers,” he said. “It’s a weapon that has become essential and we see it every weekend.