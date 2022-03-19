Syria’s Assad visits UAE, first trip to an Arab state since war

Dubai: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held talks in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, his first official visit to an Arab country since civil war erupted in 2011, UAE state media said.

Assad met with the UAE’s de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, discussing “fraternal relations” between the two countries and efforts to “contribute to the consolidation of security, stability and peace in the Arab region and the Middle East”, the WAM news agency reported.

The meeting is the latest sign of warming ties between Syria and the UAE, which broke ties with Damascus in February 2012. Sheikh Mohammed said he hoped the visit would “pave the way for goodness, peace and stability to prevail in Syria and the entire region”, WAM said.

The pair also discussed ways of “preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country,” it added, as well as means of providing “political and humanitarian support for Syria”.

Photographs released by the Syrian presidency also showed Assad meeting with Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum during the one-day visit.