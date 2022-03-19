A story must have a conflict, to begin with. The lead characters must face the challenges and evolve as they go through the struggles to overcome what awaits.

Angela – the lead character in An Unconventional Visit by Siraj ul Haq – must choose the best option for herself. Her life depends on it. But she is not alone, Iftikhar Khan, the son of a famed politician, must also decide what is right for the greater good, even if it means fighting against those who do not want change to come in his area.

Siraj Ul Haq, a seasoned drama writer – with nearly two decades of experience under his belt for directing television plays – discusses if we can discover the real leader in his latest novel. A pertinent topic indeed that has become a serious point of debate in today’s world – at home and abroad.

Haq delves into the story with the character, Iftikhar Khan, who must run in the elections for it has been his family’s tradition. The story looks into the reality of how the politicians gain votes from the poor – who have no inkling of the outside world. These leaders also promise the other part of the population – the middle and upper class – a brighter future that somehow never arrives. A bitter truth that we also face in reality.

Ameer Khan’s two sons, Iftikhar Khan and Roshan Khan were his pride but he was promoting Iftikhar Khan as the candidate to run for his seat to become the next Chief Minister. It is a struggle one must go through to fortify ones’ place in the family. Haq has explored the domain of nepotism and through his narratives shared its shortcomings. This is a fictional story, however, the story can be seen as a case study to understand the fabric of the political system, hierarchy, and the very structure on which it stands. It can be read as a report – based on facts as seen in the society – to pinpoint the inadequacies of our political structure and the room for improvement – if the concerned may be able to see such challenges in the first place.

Iftikhar Khan was educated and knew the problems of the people of his area. He did not want to become a politician like his father. He wanted to help his people, and not oppress them. He reopened the school and the clinic. However, Daku Rocket Singh, was against him – for he thought Iftikhar Khan was going to suppress Singh’s people as his predecessors did. Singh was after Iftikhar’s life. Will Iftikhar continue in the footsteps of his father and become just another leader focusing on accumulating wealth or will he stand up for the rights of those who do not have a voice? With political friction rising in Iftikhar’s life, he also has to tackle the relationship with his love interest, Angela. She is not safe from the hands of those who do not want Iftikhar to win the elections and bring prosperity to his area.

Haq takes the liberty to find solutions on resolving the political crisis that has been going on in our country in the form of an outdated system in place. He shares a perspective of changing the system for the good. However, those who oppose progress do stand in front of those who have good intentions for the people. A real-life crisis that Haq has described beautifully through fiction.

