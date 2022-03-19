Nida and Yasir Nawaz vacation in the UK

Recently, Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz were spotted vacationing in UK together. While vacationing in London, Nida and Yasir exuded couple goals as they had the time of their lives, while exploring some exquisite locations of London. The morning show host shared some beautiful pictures from her recent trip, looking super sleek and smart, donned in perfect trendy travel attires. Seems like Nida and Yasir have paired up for something exciting coming very soon, as she captioned the pictures as “Small trip to UK for a BIG thing”,













