Uncertainty squeezes rupee for 5th day to 180.57 against dollar

Pakistani rupee completed a week of setting new lows against the US dollar, dropping to 180.57 amid political uncertainty on Friday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs180.07 in the interbank market and closed at Rs180.57, shedding 50 paisas (-o.28 percent).

Earlier, the four all-time lowest levels of the rupee were 180.07, 179.44, 179.22 and 178.98 against the US dollar, which were witnessed during the previous four days in descending order. Before this, the rupee set two all-time lowest levels of 178.61 and 178.63 against the US dollar during the last week.

The rupee witnessed a trading range of 64 paisas during the session, showing the intra-day high bid of 180.70 and low offer of 180.20. Within the open market, the rupee was traded unchanged at 179.80/181 per dollar.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, managed to regain some buying interest and surged to 98.21.

The index attempted a mild recovery after going down for four consecutive days, as the risk complex gave away part of the recent strong advance and geopolitical concerns appear to have returned to the markets.

Overall, the rupee shed Rs2.06 against the American currency during the last five days, while the local unit devalued by Rs23.14 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs4.12 during the current year 2022.

According to experts, political instability in the country along with higher commodity prices in the global market has badly hit the stability of the rupee in the interbank. They said the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed commodity prices to their record historic high level.

Given the rising commodity prices, the soaring import bill has badly hit the current account balance of Pakistan which created a spell of depreciation around the rupee. They said that higher dollar’s demand for oil payment may further deteriorate the rupee value.