FDI inflows rise 6.1pc

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan increased to US$1.257 billion in July-Feb (2021-22) compared to the FDI inflows of $1.185 billion recorded during same period, a year ago, showing a growth of 6.1 percent.

On year-on-year basis, the FDI rose to US$90.8 million in February 2022 against US$137 million recorded during the same month of the preceding year, according to the data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday. The country-wise data shows that China remained the top country posting US$384.5 million FDI during first seven months of current fiscal year compared to the investment worth of US$522 million recorded during same period of last year.

United States was the second largest country with investment of US$174.9 million during the period under review against the net investment of US$84.2 million recorded during first seven months of of the fiscal year 2020-21. The foreign investment from Netherlands posted a negative growth of 22 percent as it declined to US$63.8 million from US$82.3 million during July-February 2020-21.

Foreign direct investment from Hong Kong also surged to US$130.3 million in Jul-Feb (2021-22) against the investment of $105 million during same period of the previous year. Similarly, the FDI from Singapore witnessed a surge of 765 percent as it rose to $77.8 million from mere $9.0 million in the first seven months of the preceding fiscal yer.

The FDI from Switzerland also surged to $80.4 million from $57.3 million and that of U.A.E. rose to $78.6 million in Jul-Feb (2021-22) from $60.3 million. Investment from Malaysia also increased from $24.1 million last year to $63.7 million in the corresponding period of current fiscal year.

Similarly the FDI from Norway also rose to $21.6 million from negative $57 million in the same period of previous fiscal year.