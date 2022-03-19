LSM growth rises 7.6pc in 7 months

Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector grew faster than expected in the first seven months (July-January) of the current financial year 2021-22, supported by stronger auto and textile productions but high price inflation could weigh on factories output in months ahead. The data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday showed that the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 7.6 percent during the aforementioned period as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 120 points during July-January (2021-22) against 111.5 points during July-January (2020-21), showing growth of 7.6 percent, according to the PBS data. The highest increase of 9.7 percent during July-January (2021-22) was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics (BOS), followed by 6.9 percent increase in indices monitored by Ministry of Industries and 0.5 percent increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On a year-on-year basis (YoY), the industry rose by 8.2 percent during the month of January 2022 compared to the growth of January 2021, according to PBS latest data. The major sectors that showed positive growth during July-January (2021-22) included textile (2.9pc), food (3.4pc), beverages (2.5pc), tobacco (21.9pc), wearing apparel (18.3pc), leather products (4.5pc), wood products (172.2pc), paper and board (8.2pc), coke and petroleum products (0.5pc), chemicals (5.4), chemical products (15.5pc), automobiles (63.5pc), iron and steel products (17.52pc), furniture (553.pc), automobiles (63.5pc) and other manufacturing (22.2pc).

The commodities that witnessed negative growth included pharmaceuticals (3.5pc), rubber products (25.5pc) and electrical equipment (1.2pc).