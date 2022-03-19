Volatile political situation in federal capital forces PCB to move limited overs series to Lahore

LAHORE: The volatile political situation in federal capital has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move the limited over series between Pakistan and visiting Australia from Rawalpindi to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The Australians are currently on their first tour of the country in 24 years, having previously declined to visit because of security fears. Australia will play three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 international during the white ball series. Pakistan have played two Tests against the tourists so far in the historic home series. The first Test was played in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi, which both concluded in draws. The third and final will begin in Lahore on March 21 (Monday) at Gaddafi Stadium. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid said: “The limited overs series, including three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match between Pakistan and Australia, is being moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore because of domestic politics and political activities.”

With Prime Minister Imran Khan set to face a no-confidence vote, Rawalpindi and its twin city Islamabad are gearing up to become the focal point of political gatherings led by both the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the opposition-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). PTI has announced it will bring one million people to D Chowk, a square in Islamabad renowned for hosting political rallies, on March 27 “to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.” The spot is less than 2km from the hotel where the teams are supposed to be staying. PDM has also given a call to its workers and the public to begin a long march towards Islamabad on March 25.

There have been no serious threats directed at the team since their arrival last month, but several political rallies with hundreds of thousands of people can descend on the capital during political rallies, choking traffic and causing security problems for officials. Islamabad, where both teams were due to stay, is just a short drive away from the vastly bigger garrison city of Rawalpindi.

An official with the Australian team said they had no issues with the change. “In many ways it suits both teams as it means one less movement for players and officials,” he said. Pakistan has struggled to attract touring sides since a fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009.

Having been forced to play their home games abroad — mostly in the United Arab Emirates — Pakistan appeared to have reassured international cricket authorities last year with both New Zealand and England scheduled to tour. But the Black Caps hastily departed in September just minutes before their first match was due to start, citing security fears, and England postponed tours by both their men’s and women’s teams soon after.

A near-full-strength Australia squad landed in Pakistan on February 27, fresh off a 4-0 Ashes victory at home, and have had a largely smooth tour so far. The team, who have been given presidential-level security, decided to stay on in Pakistan after the Peshawar blast on March 4, with interim coach Andrew McDonald saying his team were in “really, really good hands.”