Thikirin and Rimsha sparkle in opening round

ISLAMABAD: The 5th PGF International Women’s Amateur Golf Championship, managed by tournament director Zeenat Ayesha and endorsed by the Pakistan Golf Federation, went into action on at the famed par 72 striking and remarkable Islamabad Golf Course here on Friday. The opening flite comprised of highly skilled zero handicapper Thitikrin Thapasit from Thailand, an equally capable and gifted Rimsha Ijaz from Defence Raya Lahore and one handicapper Hamna Amjad from Karachi. As the first round of 18 holes progressed, discernible was the caliber-loaded tee shots from the tees on all par fours and par fives and the powerfully accurate drives were backed by crisp approach shots to the green, in particular by Thitikrin and Rimsha, which helped them to register regulation pars that were pleasing indeed.

While Thitikrin looked undaunted and purposeful, Rimsha remained unwavering and steadfast and there were times when even the Thai player admired the artistry of Rimsha especially when she held onto her par making resoluteness through sublime adroitness. However, the flow of combat between Thitikrin and Rimsha over the first 18 holes can be classified as neck and neck and score wise they ended up tied. Rimsha compiled a first round score of gross 74, two over par and her adversary from Thailand also ended the day at gross 74.

“I played well during the first round today and enjoyed the lay out of the Islamabad Golf Course intensely,” said Thikikrn after the day’s play. As for Rimsha, she was satisfied with the way she played and gained from the experience of competing against a player like Thikirin who has considerable international exposure. Rimsha hoped for a more rewarding score in the second round on Saturday (today). Another pace setter of the first round was Mana Ssanan, a zero handicap playing woman from Thailand who ended the first round with a gross score of 76, two strokes behind the leaders Rimsha and Thitikrn. Her hitting was powerful indeed but pace of the greens did trouble her a bit.

In the individual race for honours others who were not front runners but seek illustriousness are Nida Rizwan Mir of Qatar who was placed at a score of gross 79. At a score of gross 81 were placed Ghazala Yasmin (Lahore Garrison) and Humna Amjad (Karachi Golf Club). Parkha Ijaz ended the first round in a mediocre way at a gross score of 83. Ana James Gill scored 84 while Tehmina Ahmed and Syeda Iman Ali were at 86. In the International Team Match, the Thai team comprising Thittikrn and Ssanan had a team score of 150 while the Pakistan team comprising Parkha Ijaz and Humna lagged behind at a team score of 164.