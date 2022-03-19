Aryan wears Shahrukh inspired look at Apoorva Mehta’s bash

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan walked in style at Dharma production’s CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash on Thursday.

The interior designer looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble for the night. She wore a floor-length gown and kept her hair loose.

On the other hand, paps were excited to click Aryan, who, for the first time since his arrest in drugs-on-cruise case, posed for the cameras.

The star kid looked dapper in a black suit, paired with a white shirt. Fans were quick to notice that Aryan wore the look – inspired from his father Shah Rukh Khan.

The star-studded bash saw many Bollywood stars including Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal among others in attendance.

On the work front, Aryan will reportedly make his debut in Bollywood as a writer. The star kid is reportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web series and is also working on a feature film.