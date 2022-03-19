Hadiqa breaks the Internet with ‘Woh Kon Hai?’ from ‘Vasl’

Popular Pakistani star Hadiqa Kiani has been ruling over hearts of her millions of fans with her soulful voice and now, outstanding acting skills.

The musician-turned-actress has once again, left fans swooning over her melodious voice after she released third single Woh Kon Hai, from her upcoming album Vasl.

“My new music video for ‘Woh Kon Hay’ is out now. I’m so grateful for the response we’ve seen on the first two singles of Vasl and I really hope you enjoy this one as well,” the Dobara actress captioned the Instagram post with snippets from the music video.

The track Woh Kay Hay, which was originally featured as an OST in a TV drama serial over two decades ago, features Kiani’s beautiful charm. The YouTube caption of the video reveals Kiani’s aim to explore the roots of her music and reproduce her original compositions from the start of her career “for the next generation of Pakistani listeners.”

The latest rendition’s lyrics are penned by Kiani’s mother, Khawar Kiani and music has been arranged by Hassan Badshah. Jovi Films has directed the video.