Jemima injured while skiing

Jemima Khan keeps her fans and followers updated on social media but her latest Instagram story is neither about her upcoming projects or vacations. Jemima has shared a photo of herself that suggests that she had a mishap. The photo is not accompanied by any text, but the emojis Jemima has shared clearly show that she was injured while skiing. Jemima Khan's next production titled What's Love Got to Do with It? will star Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The first look from the rom-com was released in December. The film is being directed by Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.














