Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina’s hands leaves fans mesmerised

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couple in tinsel town. The duo garner a lot of love not only from their admirers, but from media as well.

This is why when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a stylish entry at Dharma’s CEO Apoorva Metha’s 50th birthday bash, they instantly stole the limelight.

Interestingly, this is first time that the husband and wife attended a BTown’ event together.

The Masaan actor entered the event holding the hand of his ladylove. The two also shared a light moment with each other.

Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi actress slayed her look in a blue dress while pairing it with shimmery heels and minimal accessory took her glam quotient up a notch.

Kaushal also looked debonair in a black fitted suit with floral print on one side of the blazer.

Fans were enthralled to see the ‘endearing chemistry’ between the couple, with a video of them taking the internet by storm.

For the unversed, the event was organised by Karan Johar where other celebrities – Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan to name a few – showed up as well.

On the work front, Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

Whereas, Kaushal has just finished shooting Laxman Utekar’s movie with Sara Ali Khan as a female lead.