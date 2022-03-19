Sami Khan speaks out on Noor Mukadam case

Actor Sami Khan said the hanging of convict Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam case is a test for the country’s justice system.

Sami Khan, in a social media post, wrote that the court’s verdict against Zahir Jaffer marks the beginning of power games. He said that justice will not be served until the convict is hanged.

“Power games begin now,” he wrote. “He was convicted but justice won’t be served until he is hanged. So, the test of justice system is still going on.” The 27-year-old woman, Noor Mukadam, was murdered on July 20 within the jurisdiction of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad’s F-7 area. She was daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam.

The prime suspect in the murder case, Zahir Jaffer, was indicted by the Islamabad court in October 2021. Besides him, two of his family’s employees – Jamil and Jan Mohammad -, and Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works and his employees were also indicted.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday sentenced the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, to death in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

Her father Shaukat Mukadam said expressed satisfaction over the judgement, saying that it was an exemplary punishment that was handed to the convict.