Syra Yousuf welcomes colourful season with vibrant attires

The talented and gorgeous star Syra Yousuf along with being an amazing actress is also a style icon.

Her wardrobe often becomes the fashion list on social media. The diva once again proved that she can make everything look startling on her with her charismatic personality. The starlet welcomes the first wave of summers in gorgeously embroidered traditional attires by Zara Shahjahan.

Syra Yousuf is one of the talented and versatile actresses of our showbiz industry. The former VJ and model have garnered a lot of appreciation and love for her amazing skills. She came into the limelight with her performance in the hit TV drama serial Bilqees Kaur. Currently, the star is garnering praises for her performance in the ongoing drama serial Sinf-e-Ahan.

The Chalay Thay Sath star never lets us down with her elegant fashion sense and once you begin taking inspiration from her there is no turning back. She has always outdone herself and impressed fans beyond comprehension with her effortlessly graceful style.

Recently the Mera Naseeb starlet outshined in a jaw-dropping shoot for fashion designer Zara Shahjahan with Parizaad famed actor Ahmed Ali Akbar to showcase their latest ‘Eid collection. And we are in awe of their sizzling chemistry.