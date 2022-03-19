Kareena holidays in Maldives, Taimur Ali Khan seen running along the seashore

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives. On Monday, she left from Mumbai in a private jet. They are accompanied by both sons Jeh and Taimur. Along with this, Karisma Kapoor is also in Maldives with son Kiaan. Now Kareena has shared a picture of the trip on Insta Story, in which Kiaan and Taimur are seen running on the beach by the sea. Kareena wrote in the caption – Posted an emoji of Brothers and Red Heart. she further tagged Karisma Kapoor.

Looking at the picture, it looks like Kiaan and Taimur have a tremendous bonding. Just like the relationship between Kareena and Karisma. Both the sisters consider themselves less and more friends. Kareena and Karisma are often seen spending time together.

On the previous day, Kareena Kapoor appeared in a sporty look. She was wearing a gray t-shirt, black joggers and a cap. she took Jeh in her arms. Karishma stood by her side who was seen pulling Jeh’s cheek with love.

Karisma Kapoor’s son’s birthday was on 12 March. On this occasion, Karisma posted a photo of Kiaan and Taimur. The two were eating pizza together. Wishing Kiaan on her birthday, Kareena wrote, “We always eat pizza in bed… Nothing is more fun than big brother… We love you Kiaan.” Happy birthday from the heart.’

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film is ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. It is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Tom Hanks was in the Hollywood movie. ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ will be released on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi.