Suhana, Ananya and Khushi react to Shanaya’s new pictures in white dress

Shanaya Kapoor has not made her debut in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood yet. However, that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya keeps quite an active presence on social media, where she shares beautiful glimpses of her life with fans and followers. Keeping up with the trajectory, a few hours back today, Shanaya took to the ‘gram and shared a slew of new pictures. Her BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, and cousin Khushi Kapoor were quick to react to her post.

In the pictures shared by Shanaya Kapoor, one can see her donning a gorgeous full-sleeved white dress. She styled it with a pair of pretty strappy heels in the same colour. Her hair was kept open with a sleek middle parting, while her glamourous makeup looked absolutely flawless. She accessorized her look with a pair of simple, dainty hoop earrings. Shanaya struck several poses in front of the camera. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, “guess what my favorite color is?

As soon as she posted the pictures, her friends Suhana, Ananya, and Khushi reacted to it. Responding to her question in the caption, Ananya wrote sarcastically, “Red”. On the other hand, Suhana’s comment read, “Hottt”. She left another comment with a white heart emoji. On the other hand, Khushi wrote, “In love”.

Shanaya will be soon making her Bollywood debut in a Dharma productions film titled Bedhadak. The Shashank Khaitan directorial also features Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.